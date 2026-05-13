Anders Ygeman and Simona Mohamsson Debate Government's Proposal on Restricting Morals for Free Schools

The debate took place in Aktuellt where Anders Ygeman (S) and Simona Mohamsson (L) discussed the Swedish government's proposal aimed at enhancing conditions for free schools. The topic has been hotly debated as some argue it is a necessary step to address growing concerns around the quality of school services while others argue the measures are not sufficient and could unintentionally incentivize increased profitability rather than freezing it. Simona Mohamsson supports the proposal which she terms 'wildcard' as she believes value-added restrictions are only applicable when there are issues with the schools' functioning and quality. Anders Ygeman on the other hand welcomes the step but maintains that other remedies, including introducing stricter scrutiny of school operations, compulsory parent involvement, and tighter rules on autonomy, should also be considered to curb the alleged vanity spending.

Anders Ygeman (S) och Simona Mohamsson (L) i debatt om regeringens förslag om skärpa villkor för friskolor. Uppdaterad



- Det här är den största förändringen av friskolesystemet sedan det introducerades, säger Simona Mohamsson (L) om regeringens och Sverigedemokraternas nya



Men åtgärderna räcker inte för att stoppa vinstuttagen, menar Socialdemokraternas Anders Ygeman under en debatt i Aktuellt.





Regeringen vill med en ny lagrådsremiss skärpa villkoren för friskolor på flera områden, i det Liberalerna beskriver som en 'helrenovering' av friskolesystemet. Bland annat föreslås ett värdeöverföringsförbud – eller vinststopp – under de första fem åren efter nyetablering, tre år efter en ägarförändring och två år efter ett tillsynsföreläggande.



- Är det så att man brister i kvaliteten och inte driver skola för barnens intressen, ja då ska man inte ta ut vinst, säger utbildningsminister Simona Mohamsson.





Anders Ygeman välkomnar 'myrsteget' som han kallar förslaget, men tror inte att det kommer att lösa problemet





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Sweden High Schools Free Schools Conditions Quality Of School Services Government Reform Accountability

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