Arctic Raw Materials Analyst Warns of Possible Oil Price Hikes Ahead

Christian Kopfer, a raw materials analyst at Arctic, recently warned that higher oil prices could be ahead due to high oil reserves and a lack of LNG tankers passing through an important strait.

Det är ett viktigt signalvärde, enligt expert, som ändå varnar för att oljepriserna kommer ligga på höga nivåer året ut. Enligt Christian Kopfer , råvaruanalytiker vid Arctic, kommer det ta 'ett tag innan vi når priser på förkrigsnivåer' eftersom det ska byggas upp lager igen och det har varit skador på viss infrastruktur.

Till exempel, LNG-tankrar är specialbyggda fartyg som transporterar flytande naturgas. Den tanker som nu har fått passera det viktiga sundet är registrerad i Qatar och på väg till Pakistan, rapporterar Han menar att den stora betydelsen är symbolisk.

'Det är ett signalvärde att någonting är på väg att hända i positiv mening. Det är det man ska ta fasta på. Det är brist både på olja och naturgas i världen och just nu tar länderna från sina respektive lager men de börjar sina. Det skulle ha stor betydelse om fler fartyg med råvaror kunde passera sundet.

Förhoppningsvis nås en överenskommelse här, då kommer det innebära att priserna går ner och vi undviker en energikris





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Christian Kopfer Arctic Raw Materials Analyst Possible Oil Price Hikes High Oil Reserves Lack Of LNG Tankers Important Strait Arctics

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