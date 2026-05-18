Awful Evaluation of Electric Buses in Luleå Leads to Disposal in Estonia

Several electric buses purchased by Luleå in 2017 failed to meet expectations and are now set to be decommissioned in Estonia, due to malfunctions and numerous issues, costing the municipality over 30 million kronor.

I Luleå , Sweden, became one of the first Swedish municipalities in 2017 to purchase electric buses completely. A leasing contract was launched and seven electric buses from the Finnish manufacturer Linkker began to run in the municipality.

The goal was to use these electric buses exclusively in 2020, but this plan did not go as expected, and the buses began to malfunction immediately. It was decided to send the troublesome vehicles to Estonia, where they will be scrapped. Production Chief Ulf Nordin expressed relief that the vehicles would be sent away. The cause of the malfunction was issues with the heating and on winter days it was freezing inside.

The buses also broke down and could not be recharged, and they were left idle. The ergonomics were also poor because the seatbelt was not adjustable, which led to the driver having back problems. Eventually, the buses were parked in a garage for a few years. In total, the electric buses purchased by LLT (Luleå local transportation) have cost around 30 million Swedish kronor, but there are also discussions of as much as 50 million kronor.

The current situation with the electric buses currently in operation is that there is no overall solution for the problem





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Luleå Electric Buses Malfunction Scrapping Estonia Ulf Nordin Heat Winter Days Chargin Ergonomics

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