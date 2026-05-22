Bleranda Pays 9.1M For Staffanstorp House, Buy Svärmarevägen 7 Too?

Bleranda, Amdi, Florije och Bexhet Bicaku purchased house in Staffanstorp with Gudrun Stefansdottir as seller. They paid 9.1M for the 280m2 house and took over in May 2026, while other house nearby was sold for 3.8M.

Bleranda , Amdi , Florije och Bexhet Bicaku köper huset på Sirapsvägen 13 i Staffanstorp med hjälp av säljaren Gudrun Stefansdottir . Köpesumman blev 9 100 000 kronor och de nya ägare tog över huset i maj 2026.

Huset är 280 kvadratmeter stort och byggdes 2007. Nyligen såldes ett annat hus lite mindre än en kilometer därifrån, på Svärmarevägen 7. Där landade priset på 3 825 000 kronor för det 112 kvadratmeter stora huset. De senaste tolv månaderna har det sålts 32 hus inom en kilometer från denna fastighet.

Det dyraste var Gråstensvägen 6, som gick för 7 500 000 kronor. Under samma period har det sålts 172 bostäder i postorten Staffanstorp med en genomsnittspris per kvadratmeter av 33 006 kronor i Staffanstorps kommun och 31 838 kronor i snitt i hela länet





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House Purchase Bleranda Amdi Florije Bexhet Bicaku Gudrun Stefansdottir Sirapsvägen 13 Svärmarevägen 7 Gråstensvägen 6 Staffanstorp Staffanstorps Kommun Staffanstorps Kommun Prismsnitt Riksnivå Riksnivå Prismsnitt

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