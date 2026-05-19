Brandkontoret celebrates 280 years in insurance - a milestone few companies can match - and looks set to remain customer-owned and focused on Stockholm counties.

Brandkontoret has been insuring buildings in Stockholm County for over 280 years. They focus on being a customer-owned business and offer insurance only on real estate in the county. This innovative policy is unique in the industry and benefits directly from their customer-driven approach, providing personalized service, quick decision-making process, and efficient claims management.

Brandkontoret firar detta år 280 år och är en milstolpe som få företag kan matcha. Sedan starten 1746 har verksamheten fokuserat på att försäkring av fastigheter i Stockholm s län.

Detta geografiska och affärsmässiga nisch utgör kärnan. Genom att hålla fast vid sitt uppdrag i århundradena har Brandkontoret utvecklat en unik kompetens och ett genuint engagemang för Stockholms fastigheter. `We are a customer-owned company and insure only buildings in the Stockholm County. This model creates stability, predictability and shared interest in quality, something that permeates the entire offer.

To remain steadfast is not only a historical look back, but an active strategy that continues to shape how Brandkontoret operates today.it is not limited to offering one of the most comprehensive insurance policies for buildings on the market. It also means reliability in every interaction. Here, customers meet personalized service, fast decision-making process and an organization where all employees work under the same roof - something that is very rare in today's insurance industry.

In case of a disaster, the customer often has direct contact with a claims adjuster, which results in a smooth and efficient process when needed. It is our orientation and our profound knowledge that are perfectly placed at your disposal, providing a genuine security in all situations for your home.part of our operation is preventive work and knowledge sharing. Brandkontoret considers it a natural thing to contribute to customers' development of the real estate sector.

Through manuals, guides and courses, they share their specialist knowledge, with a focus on preventive maintenance. The result means not only a reduced risk of damage, but also savings in both time and costs. For every insurance year without damages, 10 percent of the annual premium is deposited into a self-insurance fund.

These funds can cover the entire or parts of the self-risk in the event of a loss - beneficiary of this industry is not available anywhere else. vyrábí značka ve spolupráci společnosti Brand Studio a nikoliv, článek je dnes Dagens industr





dagensindustri / 🏆 46. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stockholm Real Estate Insurance Customer-Owned Personalized Service Quick Decision-Making Efficient Claims Management Uniquely Tailored Insurance Policy Preventive Work Knowledge Sharing Customer Development

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tillgång till alla låsta artiklarSwedish news with a focus on insurance company Brandkontoret celebrating 280 years, emphasizing unique competence and genuine commitment to Stockholm properties.

Read more »

Länsstyrelsen stoppar miljözon 3 i StockholmBeslutet om ett förbud mot bensin- och dieselbilar i en del av Stockholms innerstad, miljözon 3, upphävs av Länsstyrelsen.

Read more »

Förbud mot bensin- och dieselbilar i Stockholm stoppasSenaste nytt • Snabba nyheter från Aftonbladet

Read more »

Rekord: Man köade i över fyra decennier för hyresrätt i StockholmEfter 42 år i bostadskö har en man nu fått ett förstahandskontrakt på en hyresrätt på Östermalm i Stockholm.

Read more »