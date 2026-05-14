British Labour Party Leadership Crisis: Wes Streeting vs. Keir Starmer

The British Labour Party is on the brink of a leadership contest, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting rumored to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the leadership. However, the path to a leadership change is long, and other candidates are also preparing. Streeting has the necessary support of 20% of Labour's parliamentary representatives to trigger a leadership vote, but Starmer remains relatively popular among the party's right-wing faction. The contest is far from a sure victory for Streeting. Streeting has suggested postponing the leadership election until autumn, when another potential candidate could also enter the race. He is not the only candidate, and Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester and not a member of Parliament, is seen as a potential contender. According to media reports, Afzal Khan, an MP from a Manchester constituency, has agreed to vacate his seat for Burnham, who would then have to win a by-election later this year. Another potential candidate on the left, Angela Rayner, who was previously Starmer's deputy prime minister, is also ready to run. The election procedure is slow and the timing is determined by a committee, NEC. If all goes well, the election could take place in September, as reported by BBC. Labour has a history of only four internal leadership contests, and in all cases, the incumbent leader has won.

Brittiska Labour går mot en ledarstrid, där hälsominister Wes Streeting tros utmana premiärminister Keir Starmer om ledarrollen. Men vägen till ett ledarbyte är lång, och fler kandidater gör sig redo.

I sitt nära ettusen ord långa avskedsbrev på torsdagen skriver hälsominister Wes Streeting att partiet saknar ledning och att Starmer måste avgå. Men han skriver inte uttryckligen att han tänker utmana ledaren. Och enligt flera medier uppger källor nära den tidigare hälsoministern att han inte har för avsikt att göra det – just nu.

Streeting har enligt parlamentarikern Alan Gemmell stöd av de nödvändiga 20 procent av Labours underhusledamöter – i nuläget 81 personer – för att kunna utlösa ett ledarval. Men Starmer är enligt The Times fortsatt relativt populär inom Labours högerfraktion, och en utmanare är långt ifrån en säker seger.vill Streeting skjuta upp ledarvalet till hösten, när en helt annan politiker eventuellt också kan ställa upp. Han är nämligen inte den enda kandidaten, och till synes inte den mest populära.

Det pekas i stället Andy Burnham ut som. Han är borgmästare i Manchester och sitter inte i parlamentet – ett formellt krav för att bli ledare. Enligt flera medier har Afzal Khan, som sitter i Westminster för ett valdistrikt i Manchester, gått med på att ge upp sin plats för Burnham, som då måste vinna ett fyllnadsval senare i år. I kulisserna väntar ytterligare en kandidat på vänsterkanten, Angela Rayner, som fram till i fjol var Starmers biträdande premiärminister.

Hon är redo att kandidera, uppger BBC, men hon står också nära Burnham och skulle enligt mediebolagets tidigare uppgifter kunna avstå en kandidatur till förmån för honom. Valproceduren är dock långsam och tidsramarna bestäms av en kommitté, NEC. Ett eventuellt val kan pågå hela vägen in i partikongressen i september, rapporterar BBC. Labour saknar en tradition av utmaningar om ledarposten.

Det har bara hänt fyra gånger i partiets 126-åriga historia att det lett till ett internt val. Vid samtliga tillfällen ha den sittande ledaren vunnit





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British Labour Party Leadership Crisis Wes Streeting Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Angela Rayner NEC Leadership Election Internal Leadership Contest Incumbent Leader NEC Leadership Election Internal Leadership Contest Incumbent Leader

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