Bundibugyo-varianten av ebolaviruset klassas som en folkhälsokris av internationell betydelse

Denna variant av ebolaviruset har orsakat ett utbrott i Kongo-Kinshasa, där sjuka människor dör hemma och där familjemedlemmar hanterar kroppar.

Den nya Bundibugyo-varianten av ebolaviruset har den högsta varningsnivån på internationell nivå enligt WHO, klassificerad som en folkhälsokris av internationell betydelse. För att förstå sprittotalet krävs internationellt samarbete.

Inga vaccin eller speciella behandlingar finns tillgängliga mot denna variant med hög dödlighet. Utbrottet har hittats i Kongo-Kinshasa och grannlandet Uganda. Nu gäller det hitta lösningar för att stoppa smittspridningen och höja testkapaciteten. Enligt en lokal företrädare för civilsamhället har man sett människor dö under de senaste veckorna





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Ebolavirus Variant Folkhälsokris Internationellt Samarbete Kestnad Testkapacitet

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