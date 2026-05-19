Changes to Child and Youth Football: Focusing on Development and Equal Opportunities

The Swedish football federation (SvFF) has made changes to the terminology used in child and youth football in an effort to focus on development and equal opportunities. This involves removing the terms 'academi' and 'elit' from the vocabulary and shifting towards flexibility in dividing age groups.

Ord som 'akademi', 'bredd' och 'elit' stryks ur ordlistan för barnfotboll samtidigt som ett av tränarnas populäraste verktyg förbjuds.

Svenska fotbollförbundet Det handlar, enkelt sammanfattat, om att flytta fokus från tidig prestation, resultat och status till utveckling och goda miljöer.

För att möta ambitionen breddas bland annat förbundets egen verksamhet för landslag och distriktslag för att ge fler spelare chansen.

Ingen 'bredd och elit' innan 19 år



Dels vill SvFF sluta prata om 'bredd och elit' inom barnfotbollen. Detta då förbundets verksamhet nu ska grunda sig på sju principer:



En konsekvens av dessa principer är att SvFF generellt undviker att dela in barn- och ungdomsfotbollen i 'bredd' och 'elit'.



Barnfotboll är verksamhet upp till 12 år och ungdomsfotboll för spelare 13–19 år.

Upp till 19 år ska det alltså inte finnas något som kallas 'elit' i svensk fotboll.







Begreppet 'akademi', som blivit populärt att använda för att märka ut extra ambitiösa och dyra barnlag med efter förmåga utvalda spelare, stryks också helt från förbundets vokabulär.

Detta eftersom det kan skapa förvirring och missledande förväntningar eftersom vem som helst i dag kan kalla sig 'akademi'







Återklok på ['bredd och elit' innan 19 år, ['akademi' strykes], ['alla spelare i respektive lag i svensk föreningsfotbollen får lika mycket speltid']]



I stället uppmanas alla barytränare att skrota ett av de mest populära verktygen för att fördela speltid i stora barngrupper. Att dela in lag efter träningsnärvaro





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Child Football Youth Football Football Terminology Equality Development

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