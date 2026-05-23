Daily News Headlines

This news article covers various topics such as violence in Basque country, a violent incident in Stavanger, a house fire in Fränsta, Ånge, Israeli attacks in Gaza, and a high temperature in Lund. It also mentions the availability of a tips service on Aftonbladet website and the availability of push notifications for local news based on user location.

Videor visar nu hur flera av dem blev slagna av baskisk polis med batonger vid ankomsten på flygplatsen. Baskiens säkerhetsminister, Bingen Zupiria, meddelar att han nästa vecka ska infinna sig i det regionala parlamentets utskott för institutioner, offentlig styrning och säkerhet.

En man har förts till sjukhus med allvarliga skador efter en "våldsam händelse" i Stavanger, uppger norsk polis. Initialt skrev polisen att de inte hade kontroll över gärningsmannen men drygt en timme senare greps den misstänkte på en buss. Det brinner i en flervåningsvilla i Fränsta, Ånge kommun. Larmet kom in till räddningstjänsten vid 17.19 och räddningstjänsten var på plats drygt tio minuter senare.

Fem poliser och ett barn har dödats i israeliska attacker vid norra Gazaremsan på lördagen, enligt Gazas försvarsmyndighet. Utöver de sex döda har "ett visst antal skadats" efter flygattacken riktad mot en polisstation i det Hamaskontrollerade området. I Gaza råder det en vapenvila sedan oktober förra året, men Israel förbehåller sig rätten att anfalla mål som man anser utgöra ett hot





Aftonbladet / 🏆 5. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Violence Basque Polise Station Attack Violence Incident Polish Attack Arbeeman Israel Gaza Base Vihelm Israelie Attacks Child Attack Attack Police Attack Violence Insvieve Base Attack High Temperature-Police Attack High Temperature Home Fire Attack Servery Fire Attack Home Fire Attack Korean Father's Korean Baptismn Father's Tips Service Push Notifications Tips Service

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