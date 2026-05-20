Eatgood Sweden's Precedence Share Offering and Its Impact on the Company

The article discusses Eatgood Sweden's precedent share offering, which attracted approximately 44% of the shares, resulting in an inflow of 2.3 Mkr before costs. The Emissions Guide raises a flag retroactively, indicating potential issues with the company or its valuation. The company has received additional funds of 2.1 Mkr after emissions costs, but there is no oversubscribed offer for an additional 1.1 Mkr. Of the emission's mean, 1 Mkr is intended for the mutual settlement of claims in relation to Eatgood. Given the limited inflow of 1.1 Mkr after costs and settlement, the question arises about how long Eatgood can survive without further liquidity replenishment. An unsuccessful sale indicates possible problems with the company or its valuation. When the shares were traded during the subscription period, Eatgood's stock closed at a substantial discount to the subscription price of 0.20kr per share, down to 0.1765kr on the last trade deadline. The low subscription rate of 20.8% without subscription bonds is not unexpected due to the absence of any discount for the subscription price.

Eatgood Sweden s företrädesemission av aktier tecknades till cirka 44% och bolaget får därmed in 2,3 Mkr före kostnader. Emissionsguiden hissar en flagga retroaktivt. Fyra flaggor i Eatgoods nyemissionBolaget tillförs 2,1 Mkr efter emissionskostnader om 0,2 Mkr.

Övertilldelningsemissionen om upp till 1,1 Mkr genomförs inte. Av emissionslikviden avser 1,0 Mkr teckning via kvittning av fordringar på Eatgood. Med endast 1,1 Mkr in i kassan efter kostnader och kvittningar är frågan hur länge Eatgood klarar sig utan ny tillförsel av likviditet. En nyemission som inte blir fulltecknad talar för att det är något fel på bolaget eller värderingen.

Under teckningsperioden handlades Eatgoods aktie mestadels en bit under teckningskursen 0,20 kr per aktie. Sista möjliga dag att teckna stängde den på 0,1765 kr. Den låga teckningsgraden på 20,8% exklusive teckningsåtaganden förvånar inte eftersom Rabatt mot teckningskurs saknades





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Precedence Share Offering Eatgood Sweden Impact On The Company Flag Raised Lack Of Oversubscription Survival Without Further Liquidity Replenishme

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