Edin Dzeko's Bosnia-Herzegovina to face Canada in World Cup

Bosnia-Herzegovina's star striker Edin Dzeko is set to lead his team in their second-ever World Cup appearance. However, he suffered an injury in the playoff match against Italy and it remains to be seen how many minutes he will play in the opening match against Canada. Canada, with confidence after eight consecutive wins, is expected to pose a threat. The team boasts of quality players like Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies, but there is a risk of them missing the match due to injuries. Another team that has been making strides in recent times is Canada. They were seen as an underdog before the World Cup but made it to the knockout stage. The team is led by Christian Pulisic and will face Paraguay in their first match.

Dags för evigt unge Edin Dzeko att leda sitt Bosnien-Hercegovina in i deras blott andra världsmästerskap någonsin. 40-åringen skadade däremot axeln i playoff-segern mot Italien och det återstår att se hur många minuter han lirar i premiären mot Kanada i kväll.

Motivationen lär det inte vara något fel på då han gör sitt sista (? ) mästerskap. Kanada kliver in i mästerskapet med tillförsikt efter åtta raka landskamper utan förlust. Värdlandet besitter mer kvalitet än vi tidigare gjort oss vana vid och har potential att överraska.

Leds av stjärnor som Jonathan David och Alphonso Davies, som däremot riskerar att missa premiären med en skada. Här har vi ytterligare ett värdland med förhållandevis bra studs i dojan. Sågs som en spännande outsider redan inför VM i Qatar, men åkte då ut i åttondelsfinal. Har nu tagit ytterligare kliv och kanske är det skördetid för förbundskaptenen Mauricio Pochettinos mannar?

Storstjärnan Christian Pulisic ska leda vägen, där Paraguay i natt står för första hindret. Expressen erbjuder möjligheten att kommentera artiklar. Vi tar bort inlägg som vi bedömer är olämpliga. Kommentarer granskas inte i förväg.

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ExpressenLedare / 🏆 20. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup Canada Edin Dzeko Jonathan David Alphonso Davies Christian Pulisic Paraguay

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