EU's New Aviation Regulations Contain Doubts

Chalmers researchers believe that the EU's new aviation regulations may inadvertently lead to more expensive solutions, despite more efficient alternatives available. Moreover, these rules go against EU's own principles of energy efficiency and technology neutrality.

EU:s nya flygregler ska göra bränslet grönare. Men enligt Chalmersforskare kan reglerna styra mot dyrare teknik - trots att effektivare alternativ finns. Frans Timmermans, dåvarande vice ordförande i EU-kommissionen, drev fram ReFuelEU Aviation som en del av Green Deal.

Bakgrunden är EU:s klimatpaket ReFuelEU Aviation. Från 2025 måste flygbolagen successivt blanda in hållbara flygbränslen i tankarna. Kraven skärps sedan kraftigt. År 2050 ska 70% av allt flygbränsle inom EU vara hållbart och 35% bestå av så kallade RFNBO-bränslen - syntetiska elektrobränslen framställda med förnybar el och infångad koldioxid.

I studien, publicerad i Fuel, jämför forskarna olika metoder för att producera syntetisk metanol till flygbränsle. Den teknik som EU-reglerna i praktiken gynnar, där biomassa eldas för att fånga in koldioxid, är klart mindre effektiv än biomassaförgasning. Samtidigt kräver de EU-gynnade lösningarna betydligt större mängder el. Enligt studien kan förgasninglösningar minska elbehovet med omkring 30%.

De menar också att reglerna strider mot EU:s egna principer om energieffektivitet och teknikneutralitet. Forskarna varnar dessutom för märkliga ekonomiska incitament när efterfrågan på infångad biogen koldioxid stiger kraftigt. I samarbete med Ifrågasätt Media Sverige AB erbjuder Afv möjlighet för läsare att kommentera artiklar. För mer information se Ifrågasätts användarvillkor.

Statliga oljejätten Saudi Aramco planerar sin största privatiseringsvåg hittills och kan sälja tillgångar för upp till 35 miljarder dollar, enligt Bloomberg News... I}





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