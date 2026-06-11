Listen to Alhaji Jeng explain the detail behind the world record success in the player above.The 20-year-old American ran 110 meters hurdles in 12.75 seconds - and thus broke a 14-year-old world record. In total shock, he then ran around the track and celebrated his achievement. 'I thought it was AI-generated. It's beyond belief, beyond all reason. It's so unexpected that it doesn't exist,' says Jeng. Experts explain that hurdle running technique often takes many years to perfect. Therefore, it is extra special that the world record was now broken by a 20-year-old. A special movement with the back leg makes the American able to push off in a completely different way than his competitors. 'You see that the hips almost move straight up even though the hurdle is 106.7 centimeters high. It looks almost like he's running without hurdles,' says the expert.

Experts explain the detail behind the world record : 'Sinless' Alhaji Jeng was in disbelief when he saw it. Listen to Alhaji Jeng explain the detail behind the world record success in the player above.

The 20-year-old American ran 110 meters hurdles in 12.75 seconds - and thus broke a 14-year-old world record. In total shock, he then ran around the track and celebrated his achievement.

'I thought it was AI-generated. It's beyond belief, beyond all reason. It's so unexpected that it doesn't exist,' says Jeng. Experts explain that hurdle running technique often takes many years to perfect.

Therefore, it is extra special that the world record was now broken by a 20-year-old. A special movement with the back leg makes the American able to push off in a completely different way than his competitors.

'You see that the hips almost move straight up even though the hurdle is 106.7 centimeters high. It looks almost like he's running without hurdles,' says the expert





SVTSport / 🏆 29. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Record Hurdle Running Alhaji Jeng Experts Technique

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US forces respond to attack after helicopter downing, Lego sues over commercial use of minifigures, 13-year-old caught speeding on modified e-scooterMultiple reports indicate US forces have retaliated following an attack that downed an American Apache helicopter, resulting in over 40 deaths and nearly 500 injuries. In other news, Lego has filed a lawsuit citing widespread commercial use of its minifigures. Meanwhile, Norwegian police discovered a 13-year-old riding a modified e-scooter at 143 km/h after responding to a fire.

Read more »

Political Context and Transfer Rumors in World CupThe news text discusses the political context of the World Cup, including the recent violence and vandalism in France, and transfer rumors involving notable players such as Bernardo Silva, João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo, and João Félix. It also mentions the political messages FIFA considers under the category of political messages.

Read more »

News headlines in SwedishA collection of news articles in Swedish, including topics such as a Chinese man's sentencing for a deadly bomb attack, a traffic accident on E22, subway disruptions in Stockholm, stock market volatility in Asia, and a breakthrough discovery of the world's largest grav for walruses in the Indian Ocean.

Read more »

Football World Cup 2026 News and UpdatesStay updated with the latest news and updates from SVT's news coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament starts on Thursday, June 11, and ends on Sunday, July 19.

Read more »