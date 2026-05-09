False News: Popular Authors and Journalists Fall for Fake Death Rumors Started by X

It all began in the early days of June when a profile on X started spreading rumors that Orhan Pamuk, Nobel Prize in Literature winner in 2006, had passed away. Many other famous personalities, including a chief editor and literary figures, were also misled. No official word has been released by either the Swedish Academy or the account associated with this X profile. Our dedicated journalists were skeptical initially but shared the news hoping for genuine reports. After close to round the clock scrutiny, nothing was proven and the interpretations varied among people struggling to make sense of the prevailing chaos.

Foto: Terje Bendiksby / NTB TT NYHETSBY FALSAT DÖDSBUD OM NOBELPRISTIRAGAREN ORHAN PAMUK SPRIDSVÄX Flera profiler lurades och spred vidare dödsbudet. I veckan påstods den turkiske författaren Orhan Pamuk , 73, Nobelprisvinnare i litteratur 2006, ha avlidit.

Det började med ett konto på X som utger sig för att vara Ingrid Carlberg – från den 1 juni Svenska Akademiens ständige sekreterare – skrev att hon hade ”nåtts av det sorgliga beskedet från Istanbul”. – Några timmar senare spreds ”nyheten” snabbt och den pakistanska frilansjournalisten och samhällsdebattören Nilofer Afridi Qazi påpekade att det visserligen var ”motstridiga uppgifter” – men passade på att sörja ändå.

Gioconda Belli – en av Latinamerikas mest kända författare och poeter, och som har varit gäst på Bokmässan i Göteborg – skrev att det var ett ”mycket sorgligt besked”





Expressen / 🏆 19. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Orhan Pamuk Fake Death Rumors Death News Hoax Sweden Fake News Author Hoax Journalists Gullible

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