First Evacuees from Virus-Infested Cruise Ship in Spain Land Safely, Held Apart for Safety Measures

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De första passagerarna som evakueras har nu fått lämna det virusdrabbade kryssningsfartyget Hondius på Teneriffa . Under strikt säkerhet ska passagerarna skickas hem via den närliggande flygplatsen.

Spanska medborgare fick på söndagsförmiddagen sätta sig i små båtar som körde in dem från fartyget till land i hamnen Granadilla, rapporterar nyhetsbyrån AFP:s utsända från platsen. Av smittskyddsskäl får de över 100 personerna som evakueras inte komma i kontakt med andra, och de får inte flyga reguljärflyg. García säger på en pressträff på Teneriffa enligt spanska medier att de 14 spanska medborgarna går av först. Därefter samlas passagerare från Nederländerna, Tyskland, Belgien och Grekland ihop för en nederländsk evakueringsflygning.

Även medborgare från bland annat Kanada, Turkiet, Storbritannien och USA ska kunna lämna Teneriffa via separata flygningar senare under söndagen





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Passage Cruise Infestation Virus Spain Evascuadres Teneriffa Nieuwsbyrant AFP

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WHO-chefen träffar Spaniens premiärminister inför virusdrabbat kryssningsfartygThe WHO chief will meet with Spain's premier minister before the virus-ridden cruise ship MV Hondius arrives in the Canary Islands. Six cases of hantavirus have been confirmed by WHO after the outbreak on the ship. In total, eight suspected cases have been reported, with three fatalities."Six cases have been confirmed as hantavirus infections in the laboratory, all identified as caused by (subtype) Andes virus, which can be transmitted between humans," WHO says in a French statement.

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