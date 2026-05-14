FOI, Rise, and Government Collaborate on Industrial Resilience in Times of Crisis and War

The text discusses the importance of maintaining traditional preparedness and resilience in the face of potential crises and war, as well as the need to build resilience in the face of potential disruptions to supply chains and production. It highlights the role of Total Defense in mobilizing the entire society, including the private sector, to defend Sweden and its allies. The text also mentions the potential impact of a potential conflict on global supply chains and the need to develop knowledge and support for industries to prepare for and respond to such disruptions.

Parallellt med att bygga förmåga till omställning får inte heller traditionell försörjningsberedskap glömmas bort, skriver Malin Frenning, vd för Rise, och Jens Mattsson, generaldirektör för FOI.

Den största påfrestning som vårt land kan utsättas för är krig, som drabbar alla sektorer och alla nivåer och ställer stora krav på uppoffringar, såväl som materiella. Totalförsvaret syftar till att mobilisera hela samhället, inklusive näringslivet, i försvaret av Sverige och våra allierade. Försvarsminister Pål Jonsson (M) har angett att regeringen ska förbereda och planera för att under minst tre månader kunna möta och hantera ett krig som leder till allvarliga konsekvenser för samhällets funktionalitet.

För att åstadkomma detta kan det vara nödvändigt att prioritera inom och mellan verksamheter, ställa om produktionsmetoder och hitta nya leveranskedjor. Kunskapen om vilken omställning som krävs av näringslivet i krig, och hur den kan förberedas och åstadkommas, är emellertid fortfarande svag. För att utveckla denna kunskap men också för att stödja planering och metodutveckling, vill FOI och Rise arbeta tillsammans med näringslivet





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Total Defense Global Supply Chains Industry Resilience Crisis Preparedness War And Conflict

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