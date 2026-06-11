Football in Brooklyn for the World Cup

The news text describes the training of young girls in Brooklyn under the guidance of coaches Jason Cayambe and Lilly Pell. It also mentions the interest in football in Brooklyn and the upcoming World Cup. The text also includes information about the high prices of World Cup tickets and the efforts of a company to arrange individual travel packages for customers who want to attend specific matches.

Och medan diplomater från Guatemala, Sverige, Malaysia och andra länder träffas i 10-minutersmatcher, tränar några flickor i Brooklyn under ledning av coacherna Jason Cayambe och Lilly Pell.

Lilly Pell berättar att fotboll är väldigt stort här i Brooklyn, och hennes kollega Jason Cayambe studerar film på Brooklyn College men spelar också fotboll på amatörnivå. De tränar varje söndag. För Jason Cayambe som har föräldrar från Ecuador är VM en stor händelse, och han ser fram emot Ecuador–Tyskland. Men han planerar att se många andra matcher också på tv.

Nicole Wallach, chef för nöjesresor på företaget Magma Global, syr ihop individuella resepaket åt kunder som vill gå på specifika matcher och kombinera det med något annat. De höga bränslepriserna berör inte Magmas rikaste kunder, som är ute efter en unik upplevelse. För närvarande kostar det 2 500 dollar, motsvarande cirka 23 500 kronor, att se Ecuador–Tyskland på plats. För att skaffa biljetter är inget Jason Cayambe ens har funderat på.

För närvarande kostar transporten till arenan 100 dollar. För arrangören Fifa har biljettförsäljningen blivit allt dyrare. Förra VM i Ryssland och VM i Qatar steg genomsnittspriserna med nästan 50 procent. Nordamerika 2026 slår Qatars gamla rekord med bred marginal.

Vinnaren är Fifa, som håvar in miljarder i intäkter. För arrangören är det viktigt att alla matcher är utsålda, fast ”ett litet antal” biljetter skulle släppas senare. För arrangören är det viktigt att alla matcher är utsålda, fast ”ett litet antal” biljetter skulle släppas senare. För arrangören är det viktigt att alla matcher är utsålda, fast ”ett litet antal” biljetter skulle släppas senare.

För arrangören är det viktigt att alla matcher är utsålda, fast ”ett litet antal” biljetter skulle släppas senare





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