Global vaccine alliance CEPI: Ebola outbreak in Congo is just the tip of the iceberg

Jane Halton, the chairperson of the Global Vaccine Alliance CEPI, stated that the confirmed cases in Congo's Ebola outbreak are just the beginning. She mentioned that the actual number of cases and deaths is much higher than the reported figures.

Under torsdagen uppgav Jane Halton , styrelseordförande för den globala vaccinalliansen CEPI, att de fall som konstaterats i Kongos Ebola-utbrott bara utgör ’toppen av isberget’. Det rapporterar Reuters.

– Vi har nu kommit upp i många hundra fall och hundratals dödsfall, men sanningen är att de verkliga siffrorna är betydligt högre än så, sade Jane Halton på en pressbriefing. CEPI, som finansierar framtagning av nya vacciner, har som mål att ta fram fungerande vaccin för större utbrott inom 100 dagar





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Ebola Outbreak Global Vaccine Alliance CEPI Jane Halton Confirmed Cases Actual Number Of Cases Deaths

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