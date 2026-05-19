Government selects supplier for four frigates in Swedish Armed Forces deal

The text reports on a press conference in Stockholm where the government has chosen a supplier for the four frigates in a deal with the Swedish Armed Forces. The choice was influenced by factors such as speedy delivery, supply security, and the fact that the ship has an integrated air defense system, according to defense minister Pål Jonsson.

Ulf Kristersson and defense minister Pål Jonson are holding a press conference on board a Visbycorvette at Skeppsbron in Stockholm. Also participating are over-chief admiral Michael Claesson.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announces at the press conference on Visbycorvetten Härnösand that the government has chosen a supplier in the deal regarding the four frigates to the Swedish Armed Forces. The government will initiate negotiations with the French company Naval Group. Defense minister Pål Jonson highlights three reasons that determined the decision. Firstly, speedy delivery, secondly, supply security, and thirdly, the fact that the ship has an integrated air defense system.

The frigates will be able to shoot down ballistic missiles, says defense minister Pål Jonsson





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Sweden Frigates Armed Forces Defense Minister Supplier Choice

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