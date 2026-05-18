Growing Cannabis-infused Candy Marketing on Social Media

The marketing of cannabis-infused candy, such as THC-infused gummies, is increasingly being promoted on social media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat. Users are encouraged to click through to websites selling cannabis-infused candy products. Linda Nilsson, a NOA (National Organisation for Alcohol and Drug Users) employee, states that the marketing of these products is widespread on social media. She also mentions that the products lack reliable ingredient information and do not undergo established quality control checks, which poses a risk to the consumer's health. The police also warn that the new variants of cannabinoids, such as THC-A, are not yet classified as drugs, and the lack of legislation is a concern. The legality of the marketing depends on the final content of the products, and the police need to know what the products contain to determine if they are criminal offenses.

Cannabisgodis marknadsförs alltmer via sociala medier. På bilden syns ett exempel på godis med THC, som togs i beslag av Tullverket år 2022. Marknadsföringen sker genom videoklipp, och användare uppmanas bland annat att klicka sig vidare till hemsidor där godis-glasstrutar och andra godisprodukter med den psykoaktiva substansen säljs.

"Vi ser en utbredd marknadsföring av narkotikaklassade produkter på Tiktok, Snapchat, alla de här sociala medierna," säger Linda Nilsson, verksamhetsutvecklare på NOA, till SVT. Från polisens håll varnar man både för att kan vara ingrediensen olaglig, och för att man helt enkelt inte vet vad man får. Produkterna saknar pålitlig innehållsförteckning och går inte igenom etablerade kvalitetskontroller, enligt SVT, och risken finns därmed att köparen får i sig skadliga ämnen.

"Vi vet inte vad som finns i de här produkterna, oavsett om det är narkotikaklassat eller inte så skulle jag säga att det är fara för deras hälsa," säger Linda Nilsson. Ett annat problem för polisen är att det kommer nya varianter av cannabinoider som ännu inte har narkotikaklassats. Ett exempel på när lagstiftningen inte hunnit med är ämnet THC-A, enligt SVT. Trots att polisen ser negativt på trenden är det inte säkert att all marknadsföring är olaglig i sig.

Huruvida det är att räkna som narkotikabrott eller inte beror helt och hållet på vad produkterna i slutändan innehåller.

"Vi måste veta vad det är de säljer för att berätta om dom gör kriminella handlingar eller inte," säger Linda Nilsson till SVT





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Cannabis-Infused Candy Social Media Marketing Tiktok Snapchat Police Warning Health Risk New Variants Of Cannabinoids

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