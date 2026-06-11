Hotel in Spain Hailed as 'Lojly Controversial' After Architectural Update

After an architectural update, a hotel in Spain has become the subject of ridicule, with critics describing the new design as an 'esthetic missstep' and 'spesified' water spouts. The architect behind the project, Fernando Cobos, defends his work, claiming that the critics have a perverse mindset and should seek professional help.

Men efter en arkitektonisk uppdatering har hotellet blivit föremål för hån, skriver Orsaken är de nya rör av koppar som har fästs vid stenfigurer på taket.

Syftet är att förhindra att regnvatten rinner ner längs ytterväggarna. Arkitekten bakom projektet, Fernando Cobos, tog upp kritiken under en arkitekturföreläsning nyligen. Han sade att konstnärer och historiker tycker att stenfigurerna – så kallade gargouiller, en slags vattenkastare – har blivit ’spetsade’ eller ’sodomiserade’. Enligt NY Post har boende i området och kulturarvsföreningar fördömt utformningen, och beskrivit den som ett ’estetiskt missgrepp’.

Kopparrör, som ska förhindra att regnvatten ringer ner längs ytterväggarna, har fästs vid stenornament på hotellets tak. Cobos menar dock att kritikerna har ett perverst tankesätt och att de borde söka professionell hjälp. ’Om du ser en sodomiserad vattenkastare’, sa arkitekten, ’finns det inte mycket jag kan göra åt saken’. Cobos kallar det hela för en ’löjlig kontrovers’.

Kraftiga regnfall har skadat byggnadens stenornament och enligt arkitekten är hans lösning ’den minst dåliga’, skriver NY Post vidare. Hostal dos Reis Católicos i Santiago de Compostela i Spanien hånas efter en arkitektonisk uppdatering





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Hotel Spain Architectural Update Critics Fernando Cobos Water Spouts Kopparrör Regnvatten Ytterväggar Stenfigurer Gargouiller NY Post Boende Kulturarvsföreningar Kritik Design Kopparrör Regnvatten Ytterväggar Stenfigurer Gargouiller NY Post Boende Kulturarvsföreningar Kritik Design

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