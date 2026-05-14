Iranian Football Federation Chairman Medhi Taj: FIFA Meeting Required for Visa and Trip to USA

The chairman of the Iranian Football Federation, Medhi Taj, has informed that the players selected for the Iranian team participating in the FIFA World Cup have not yet obtained their US visas, which is a prerequisite for traveling to the country. He mentioned that a crucial meeting with FIFA is scheduled for tomorrow or the next day, during which guarantees must be provided.

Spelarna som har tagits ut till den iranska truppen som ska spela VM i fotboll har ännu inte fått sina visum till USA, vilket krävs för att resa in i landet, uppger det iranska fotbollsförbundets ordförande Medhi Taj .

"I morgon eller i övermorgon kommer vi ha ett avgörande möte med Fifa. Då måste de ge oss garantier", säger han på torsdagen till iranska medier, rapporterar Iran har under våren befunnit sig i krig med USA och Israel. För närvarande råder envapenvila länderna emellan, men läget beskrivs fortsatt som spänt





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Iranian Football Federation Medhi Taj FIFA World Cup US Visa Traveling To The Country Envapenvila Länderna Emellan Krig Med USA Och Israel FIFA Meeting Required For Visa And Trip To USA

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