Isabella Rossellini's 'Green Porno' films find a home in Wanås park

Isabella Rossellini, known for her roles in films such as 'Blue Velvet' and 'The Saddest Music in the World,' has curated an exhibition in the sculptural park of Wanås in Skåne, showcasing her early avant-garde works from 'Green Porno' - a series of short films exploring unusual animal behavior. The exhibition 'Take a Look' consists of seven films that can be found in intimate habitats at the park and are installed to encourage visitors to explore, literally bending over and looking into cracks and crevices.

I en utskuret hål i det röda staketet kan den nyfikna få se Isabella Rossellini iklädd en svart- och gulrandig dräkt med antenner och stora ögon bli intim med ett bi av kartong.

En bit därifrån, i en håla i ett stengärde, spelar hon en uttråkad och tuggummituggande hjorthona som väntar på att bli förförd av den starkaste bocken. På olika platser i Wanås konsts skulpturpark i Skåne har några av filmstjärnans hyllade, experimentella kortfilmer från 'Green porno' smugit sig in i olika skrymslen och vrår





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Wanås Skulpturpark Green Porno Isabella Rossellini Short Films Kanske Experimentell Vantrivare Hjort Bi

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