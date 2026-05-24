Israel-Iran relations, progress in U.S.-Iran talks, and civilian casualties

This text contains information on the ongoing negotiations between Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, and Iran. It also provides updates on the fragile ceasefire and the increasing civilian casualties in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Additionally, there are mentions of a possible 60-day cease-fire and the efforts of the U.S. and Iran to resolve the conflict regarding the country's nuclear program.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump have agreed that an agreement with Iran must contain a prohibition on Iran ever developing nuclear weapons. According to Reuters, Netanyahu stated on Telegram that highly enriched uranium must be removed from Iran's territory.

Eleven people, six women and one child, were killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Saturday, as reported by Lebanon's health department on Sunday. The attack took place in Lebanon's southern regions where a total of eleven people died and another nine were injured. The attack was conducted despite the ongoing fragile ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"The Israeli enemy's attack on the city of Sir al-Gharbiyeh in the Nabatieh district resulted in a massacre," said the health department in a statement. On Sunday, Israel issued an evacuation order for ten villages in Lebanon's southern and eastern regions, which was followed by new Israeli strikes on several locations resulting in deaths, according to Lebanese media.

President Donald Trump stated that the negotiations with Iran have continued in an 'organized and constructive' manner and that the U.S. has no interest in rushing a deal.

"Both parties must take their time and do it right. It must not be a mistake! Our relationship with Iran is getting more professional and productive," the president wrote on Truth Social. He reiterated that the U.S. blockade against Iranian ships and ports will continue until a new agreement is signed.

Meanwhile, U.S. Foreign Minister Marco Rubio stated on Sunday that there have been strides in the negotiations with Iran.

"I believe that in the coming hours there may be good news, at least regarding the Strait of Hormuz," he said, while criticizing those who claim the agreement with Iran would be insufficient for the U.S. and added that President Trump should not be questioned by anyone. An Israeli attack on the refugee camp Nuseirat in central Gaza resulted in the deaths of two parents and their six-month-old child, according to reports from healthcare personnel to Reuters.

Thirty-three vessels have sailed through the Hormuz Strait in the past day, reports Reuters citing Iranian media. According to the information, Iran has given permission for the ships to pass through the waterway. It is unclear at this point which flags the relevant ships are flying





dagensnyheter / 🏆 7. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Negotiations Between Benjamin Netanyahu And Do Civilian Casualties In Lebanon Recent Attacks On Hezbollah By Israel Recent Attacks On Iran-Backed Military Groups Progress In U.S.-Iran Talks Sending Aircraft Carriers To The Persian Gulf 60-Day Ceasefire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USA och Israel riktar dödligt vapen mot Iran, År 2026USA och Israel angrep Iran den 28 februari 2026 och dödade landets högsta ledare ayatolla Khamenei. Venezuela svarade med motattacker mot bland annat Israel. Det pågår för närvarande förhandlingar om ett fredsavtal mellan USA och Iran, med blockaden av Hormuzsundet som en bangerfråga.

Read more »

Trump: Ett avtal ”till stora delar klart” – Senaste nytt om kriget mellan Iran, USA och IsraelSVT liverapporterar om konfliktens utveckling

Read more »

Källor: Enighet om att öppna Hormuzsundet – Senaste nytt om kriget mellan Iran, USA och IsraelSVT liverapporterar om konfliktens utveckling

Read more »

Marco Rubio: ”Arbete med detaljerna återstår” – Senaste nytt om kriget mellan Iran, USA och IsraelSVT liverapporterar om konfliktens utveckling

Read more »