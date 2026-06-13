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Israel återstyrker Libanon: Bombning mot staden Nabatieh och nya spänningar med Iran

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Israel återstyrker Libanon: Bombning mot staden Nabatieh och nya spänningar med Iran
IsraelLibanonHizbollah
📆2026-06-13 09:22:00
📰dagensnyheter
8 sec. here / 13 min. at publisher
📊News: 44% · Publisher: 63%

Militära eskaleringar i Libanon, tillbaka till kemiska konflikter, samtidigt som USA och Iran förhandlar om avtal, skapar ett komplext bild av Mellanösterns politiska dynamik. Det sker också anklagelser mot Israel från Amnesty International och diplomatiska skulder om kärnenergi. Detta priset är belagda för fred och säkerhet i regionen.

Israel har återigen startat en militär operation mot Libanon , trots rapporter om pågående fredsdebatter i Mellanöstern. I slutet av lörd 1 1 1.

Israel har återigen startat en militär operation mot Libanon, trots rapporter om pågående fredsdebatter i Mellanöstern. I slutet av lörd 1 1 1

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dagensnyheter /  🏆 7. in SE

Israel Libanon Hizbollah Iran USA Fredda Amnesty International Kärnenergi Hormuzsundet Jenin Jämna

 

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Render Time: 2026-06-13 12:22:07