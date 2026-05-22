Key headlines: Trump orders VM team to isolate, bus and car crash in Landskrona, Swedish players win million-dollar jackpots

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Trump s order till VM-laget: "Isolera er". Ännu ett pågående utbrott av ebola-viruset i Demokratiska republiken Kongo. De Forenadars VM-lag ska spela VM i USA inom 20 dagar, men nu måste laget isolera sig efter en order från Trump och VM-chefen Andrew Giuliani.

'Vi har varit väldigt tydliga med Kongo att de måste hålla sin bubbla i 21 dagar innan de kan resa till Houston den 11 juni. Annars riskerar de inte att kunna resa till USA. Vi kan inte vara tydligare', säger Giuliani till ESPN. Kongo-landslaget befinner sig just nu i Belgien och ska spela två träningsmatcher innan avfärd.

En man i Botkyrkas kommun och en i Värmlands län vann 28,2 miljoner kronor vardera i Eurojackpot





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Trump VM-Laget Isolera Er Ebola-Viruset Demokratiska Republiken Kongo JK Rowling Eurojackpot Landskrona

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