Kuwait's Air Defense Activated Against 'Friendly Targets' After Iran's Attacks on US Military Bases

Kuwait's air defense has been activated against 'friendly targets' after Iran's Revolutionary Guard announced new attacks on US military bases in the Gulf Region. The alarm was sounded in Bahrain, and residents are urged to seek safe places.

Kuwait 's air defense has been activated against ' friendly targets ', reported Kuwait News Agency early on Thursday morning, citing the country's military. The alarm was sounded in Bahrain shortly after Iran's Revolutionary Guard announced that they had launched new attacks against US military bases in the Gulf Region.

The alarm has been activated and residents are urged to seek safe places. Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) claims to have carried out retaliatory attacks on 18 'significant targets', including a military base in Bahrain and two military bases in Kuwait, according to the state-affiliated Iranian news agency IRNA. Wall Street fell heavily after Trump's Iran-threat.

The Dow Jones industrial index lost 1.9% at the closing bell, while the broader S&P 500 index fell 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index dropped 2%. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump escalated his threat against Iran and announced that the US 'will attack' the country. Oil prices have risen after Trump's statement, with a barrel of North Sea oil costing around $93 at 22:00.

Investors are weighing the recent inflation statistics, which show that the US inflation rate rose to 4.2% in May, in line with analysts' expectations. Trump has warned that US airstrikes on Iran may cease within a short period, according to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst.

However, he also warned that airstrikes may continue overnight if no ceasefire agreement is reached, according to Fox News. Trump described the situation as 'the most broken weapons agreement in world history', according to Yingst. Canada is expected to become the next country to ban social media for minors. The Canadian Minister for Heritage has tabled a bill that, if passed, would limit access to social media for all under 16.

Miller said, 'We have betrayed our children. It's enough. We need a basic protection so that all children in this country can feel safe on the platforms they use every day.

' Australia, France, and Malaysia have previously introduced or voted for similar measures. You can easily send tips, photos, and videos to Aftonbladet through our service Tipsa! and receive local push notifications and requests for assistance through our apps. All tips are read and, if deemed interesting, contacted through the contact methods you provided. When you send a picture or video to Aftonbladet, you also grant permission for publication.

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Kuwait Air Defense Friendly Targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard Attacks On US Military Bases Bahrain Alarm Residents Safe Places Iran's Revolutionary Guard Attacks On 18 'Significant Targets' Wall Street Dow Jones Industrial Index Broad S&P 500-Index Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Composite Index President Donald Trump Iran Bombings Inflation Statistics Canada Social Media Minors Aftonbladet Tipsa! Push Notifications Local News News Reporting Dramatic News Event Personal Integrity Personal Privacy

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