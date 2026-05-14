Lack of Resources is Affecting Child Welfare in Sweden's Pre-Schools

Ulrika Gustafsson, a veteran preschool teacher, discusses the challenges of operating a successful preschool in Sweden. With insufficient funding from local councils, the quality of education, work conditions, and the number of open positions struggle to meet standards and guidelines as prescribed by the law. The impact of these challenges on psych well being and school success are alarming and is causing a lack of quality attention for our young kids and future generations.

En mångårig förskollärarbetare, Ulrika Gustafsson, belyser brister i vår förskolans verksamhet och behovet av ytterligare resurser. Hon beskriver långa arbetsveckor och bristande regleringar för semester och ledighet hos barnen.

Förarlasgrupperna är ofta större än tillåtna, personaltätheten är lägre, och behovet av extra personal vid behov saknas. Barnens psykiska välbefinnande riskerar att påverkas, med extrem betjäning eller isolering i vissa fall. Kunskap om förskolans verksamhet är begränsad, särskilt bland politiker, och uppfattningen är att 30 timmar i veckan är en adekvat vistelsetid, trots att 45-50 timmar är vanligt. Barnens rätt till kvalitetstid anslås och resursbristen är akut





dagensnyheter / 🏆 7. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lack Of Resources Quality Education Child Welfare Standardized Child Care Teacher Occupation Child Development Quality Time Insufficient Funding Mental Health Issues Shortage Of Positions Quality Preschool

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