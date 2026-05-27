Landslaget tränar inför VM trots stormen

The Swedish national team trained for the first time ahead of the World Cup, despite the stormy weather on the Bosön. Gabriel Melke from SVT Sports reports on the atmosphere and how Alexander Isak looked in the player above. The training was held on a rainy and windy Bosön, where Graham Potter, the national team coach, started the first training session with the team before the World Cup. The sun eventually came out, and the training continued as usual. However, some players in the squad were only able to train at 80% capacity due to injuries. Carl Starfelt, who has a back injury, and Elliot Stroud, who has been dealing with shoulder problems, were doing ‘football functional training’ instead. Emil Holm and Mattias Svanberg trained in the gym. The captain of the team, Victor Nilsson Lindelöf, who has been heavily challenged in Aston Villa recently, was present for warm-ups but quickly switched to individual training. A number of supporters also made their way to the Bosön to meet the players. Alexander Isak and Victor Nilsson Lindelöf posed for photos with fans. However, Viktor Gyökeres, who plays in the Champions League final with Arsenal on Saturday, could not attend due to his commitments with the team. He will join the team later.

Landslaget trotsade stormen och gjorde sin första träning inför VM. Hör SVT Sports reporter Gabriel Melke berätta om stämningen på träningen – och hur Alexander Isak såg ut – i spelaren ovan.

Det var på ett stormigt och regnigt Bosön som förbundskapten Graham Potter inledde sin första träning med landslaget inför fotbolls-VM. Solen sprack dock sedermera fram och träningen kunde hållas som vanligt. Det var däremot inte alla spelare i truppen som tränade för fullt. Både Alexander Isak och Gabriel Gudmundsson kommer från skadedrabbade perioder och var därför enbart med på 80 procent av passet.

Carl Starfelt, som dragits med en ryggskada, och Elliot Stroud, som haft problem med ljumsken, körde så kallad ”fotbollsfunktionell träning”. Emil Holm och Mattias Svanberg tränade i gymmet. Lagkaptenen Victor Nilsson Lindelöf, som matchats hårt i Aston Villa under den senaste tiden, var med på uppvärmningen men gick snabbt över till individuell träning. Ett antal supportrar hade dessutom tagit sig till Bosön för att träffa spelarna.

Alexander Isak och Victor Nilsson Lindelöf ställde upp på bilder med fansen. Några bilder med Viktor Gyökeres blev det dock inte. Han spelar Champions League-final med sitt Arsenal på lördagskvällen och ansluter därför senare till Blågult. 27-åringen kommer inte att spela någon av träningsmatcherna inför mästerskapet. SVT:s nyheter ska stå för saklighet och opartiskhet.

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SVTSport / 🏆 29. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Swedish National Team World Cup Bosön Graham Potter Alexander Isak Victor Nilsson Lindelöf Champions League Final Injuries Training Supporters Photos

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