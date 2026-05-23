Massive Vaccinations Insat Fails to Halt Measles Outbreak in Bangladesh

Despite a massive vaccination campaign, over 500 children have died in the ongoing measles outbreak in Bangladesh. The outbreak started on March 15 and the death toll stands at 512. Thirteen children died in the last 24 hours, according to the South Asian country's health authority on Saturday.

Trots en massiv vaccinationsinsats har över 500 barn avlidit i det pågående mässlingsutbrottet i Bangladesh . Utbrottet har pågått sedan den 15 mars och dödssiffran uppgår till 512.

Bara det senaste dygnet har 13 barn avlidit, enligt det sydostasiatiska landets hälsomyndighet på lördagen. Bangladeshs myndigheter har sedan början av april vidtagit krisåtgärder och tack vare en större vaccinationsinsats i samarbete med Världshälsoorganisationen (WHO), FN:s barnorgan Unicef och vaccinsamarbetet Gavi har omkring 18 miljoner barn blivit vaccinerade





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Measles Outbreak Bangladesh Vaccination Campaign World Health Organization United Nations Children's Fund Gavi

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