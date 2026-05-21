Middlesbrough-manager Kim Hellberg on recent chaos ahead of Wembley playoff final

Kim Hellberg discusses the recent chaos and upcoming decisive Wembley playoff final against Hull City, reflecting on the nature of football emotions and the competitive spirit of Middlesbrough's players.

Nu uttalar sig Middlesbrough -tränaren om den senaste veckans kaos. Described as a wholesome football man, Kim Hellberg brushes aside the recent chaos to prepare for the crucial decisive playoff final on Wembley .

Former Hammarby-trainer now Middlesbrough suppresses the fury of Southampton’s early exit from the playoffs. Hooliganism and spying, but not the subject of conversation. Emphasizing the competitive spirit, he sets the stage for Saturday’s game. Having been a soldier in the lengthy pitch battle with 46 games of Championship and a traumatic playoff-match, morale is high.

A question on the mind of the Middlesbrough community, and possibly many football fans, the transfer might be too far for some pundits to ignore. To speculate on the Submariner scenario, given the context of this article





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Kim Hellberg Middlesbrough Hull City Playoff Final Wembley Premier League Southampton Chal Championship Allsvenskan Hayden Hackney Nervousness Competitive Spirit Emotional Football

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