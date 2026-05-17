Movie Releases This Year

An overview of the latest movie releases, including "Fatherland" by Polle Khanredž.

I polackens tajta verk (endast 82 minuter) gör vi ett kort besök i den tyska författaren Thomas Mann s liv. Året är 1949 och han reser genom ett delat Tyskland för att ta emot Gotha-priset i såväl den ryska som den amerikanska zonen.

Hans dotter Erika (den alltid suveräna Sandra Hüller) är med på resan, så jo, nog finns det vissa likheter med Ingmar Bergmans "Smultronstället" men Fatherland är först och främst en helt egen skapelse, en rent fabulöst vacker sådan. Varje scen är ett levande, mångfacetterat konstverk i sig - precis som auteurens två tidigare storverk "Ida" och Cold war.

Den japanska filmskaparen Ryusuke Hamaguchi vann manuspriset i Cannes 2021 med "Drive my car" och imponerar nu med sin belevade, vänliga och drygt tre timmar lång "Soudain". Filmen skildrar vänskapen mellan en antropolog, tillika föreståndare på ett hem för dementa (Virginie Efira från Benedetta) och en ung cancersjuk, japansk teaterregissör (Tao Okamoto). Denna filosofiska, dynamiska duo skrider genom ett intrikat manus som pratar om allt från kapitalismens problem till hur man bäst vårdar alzheimerpatienter.

Den iranske filmskaparen Asghar Farhadi "Parallell tales" har delat den närvarande kritikerkåren, där jag tillhör de som låter tummen peka uppåt. Men så är jag också svag för fiktion om fiktion. Här ser vi återigen Virginie Efira, men nu i en minst sagt snårig men underhållande historia om en författare (Isabella Huppert) som drar in både grannarna och publiken i sina böcker. Nader och Simin - en separation" nyanserar Farhadi sitt drama hela vägen in i kaklet.

Just som man tror sig veta var man har alla inblandade dyker mer info upp, viket gör att berättelsen tar ännu en ny skepnad





dagensnyheter / 🏆 7. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Movie Releases Fatherland Thomas Mann Ryusuke Hamaguchi Soudain Asghar Farhadi Nader Och Simin - En Separation

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