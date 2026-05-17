Multiple deaths and US-Iran threats in regional news

Includes news about seven deaths in Israel's attacks on Lebanon, a possible US-Iran deal, a drone attack at a nuclear plant, and injuries in a Gaza town.

Sju personer, inklusive en ledare för terrorklassade Islamiska jihad, dödades i israeliska attacker i Libanon på söndagen. Wael Abdel Halim och hans 17-åriga dotter dödades i en attack mot ett lägenhetshus i staden Baalbek, cirka åtta mil från Beirut.

USA hotar igen Iran med omfattande förstörelse, med en tidigare hot om ‘något kvar’ av Iran om landet inte går med på ett avtal. För en vecka sedan lämnade Iran ett svar på det fredsförslag som USA lagt fram, som avbröts av Trump som kallades ‘helt oacceptabelt’





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Middle-East Israel Iran Deaths Attacks Suicide Bombings

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