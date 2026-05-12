National på nationen: Hatstorm kring simmans frånvaro

En hatstorm rasar i Kiruna efter svenska IBAT, en förening som kämpar för samernas rättigheter. IBAT anklagar moderaterna, KD och vänsterpartiet för att utnyttja domedömen för att försöka ta bort samernas helt rättmätiga rätt till traditionella marker.

En hatstorm rasar lokalt i Kiruna efter en sameby som stoppat byggandet av ett varuhus vid infarten till staden. Enligt företrädare för flera intresseorganisationer drivs debatten inte av kärlek till Biltema, utan klassiska rasistiska myter.

Den samiska kulturens värde hotas, då renskötseln reduceras till en näring. Den har en särställning gentemot andra näringar eftersom renarna, som folkkära bland samerna, följdes av familjära renar långt före landet Sverige. Hot mot renar och renskötare sprids på nätet och i politiska utspel. Sveriges ansvar för colonialhistoria och fördomar mot renar måste tas på allvar.

Föraktet för renars kampen för sin kultur berör också troll, kommentarsfält, lokala Facebookdiskussioner och makthavares politiska utspel. För att motverka rasismen, måste vi anmäla och bojkotta rasistiska kommentarer, stödja antirasistiska initiativ, och arbeta för samiskt inflytande i politiken





DNDebatt / 🏆 36. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rising National Race Racism Discrimination Culture Rights Landmark Native Renerskötsel Comments Disinformation Myths Business Motivation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tre Kronor öppnar hockey-VM-turneringen med match mot KanadaThe Swedish national hockey team, represented by Viggo Björck, Anton Frondell, Ivar Stenberg, Jack Berglund, and Love Härenstam, will open the hockey world championships on May 15th, with a match against Canada in Fribourg, Switzerland.

Read more »

Sydafrikas president väntas inte avgå - Error in retractionDespite the initial belief that the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, would be addressing his resignation due to a court ruling on foreign currency theft, Deputy National President Gwede Mantashe stated that the president will not resign and the press conference will be held as scheduled.

Read more »

Disciplinary Committee reprimands IFK Göteborg's football chief Jesper Jansson for racist commentsDisciplinary Committee has reprimanded IFK Göteborg's football chief Jesper Jansson for his racist comments made towards the referee during the derby match against BK Häcken. Jansson was accused of calling the referee a 'racist' and threatening to withdraw Bojan Djordic's card, referring to a previous public conflict between Bojan Djordjic and the national team coach, Janne Andersson.

Read more »

BakgrundspengarSweden's national team, led by Graham Potter, has officially presented its squad ahead of the Euro 2026 tournament, with goalkeeper Viktor Gyokeres controversially missing due to a Champions League final. Despite his absence, preparations are underway for the first international match in five years, focusing on the national stadium in Solna and regular training sessions in Frisco. Sweden has been drawn against Greece in former Group E and is favored to make it to 16-odds, with a strong squad consisting of new players and squad veterans.

Read more »