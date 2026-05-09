News headlines

News text in Swedish

Det blev stökigt Kristianstad sjukhus akutmottagning efter att en skadad person togs till sjukhuset, skriver polisen på sin hemsida. Sjukhuset har som resultat gått ner i lockdown.

Den skadade personen fördes till sjukhuset efter att ha skadats med ett vasst tillhygge på Östra Storgatan i Kristianstad. NHL-stjärnan Lucas Raymond spelade sin första match i VM-genrepet, när Tre Kronor besegrade Schweiz med 3–0. Två personer har ramlat från en balkong i skånska Staffanstorp, meddelar polisen. Återigen har tekniska problem uppstått som omöjliggör skrivningar av teoriprov för körkort, rapporterar Aftonbladet.

Alexander Isak är tillbaka igen efter känningen i ljumsken. Svensken blev inbytt i 1–1-matchen mot Chelsea. Homme mot Hammarby kom ännu en förlust





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Polisen Schånska Staffanstorp Skadad Person Kristianstad Sjukhus Lucas Raymond Tre Kronor VM-Genrepet Schweiz Alexander Isak Chelsea Alexander Isak Åter Igen Gênningen Liam Cooper

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