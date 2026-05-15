News Headlines

A collection of news articles in Swedish, covering various topics such as transportation, business, health, and crime.

Tankfartyget Jin Hui har belagts med nyttjandeförbud av Transportstyrelsen efter att ha blivit bordat av Kustbevakningen utanför Trelleborg. Befälhavaren, en kinesisk medborgare, häktades. Gautam Adani , världens 17:e rikaste person, har gått med på att betala 18 miljoner dollar i en förlikning i amerikansk domstol.

Eddie Jobe, häktad misstänkt för mord och försök till mord, ska avföras från utredningen. Över 60 personer har avlidit i ebola i Kongo-Kinshasa, och regionala hälsomyndigheter kallar till ett akut möte för att samordna åtgärder. En buss har fått ett läckage av fordonsgas vid Skeppsbron vid Gamla Stan i Stockholm, och räddningstjänsten arbetar för att avlägsna gasen. Migrationsminister Johan Forssell öppnar för att ungdomar som redan fått ett utvisningsbeslut ska få stanna i Sverige





Expressen / 🏆 19. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tankfartyget Jin Hui Transportstyrelsen Kustbevakningen Gautam Adani Eddie Jobe Ebola Skeppsbron Migrationsminister Johan Forssell

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