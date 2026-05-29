A collection of news articles in Swedish, covering various topics such as international relations, human rights, health, and technology.

Tre personer har dödats i en ukrainsk drönarattack mot den ryskockuperade delen av regionen Donetsk, uppger den av Ryssland tillsatte lokala ledaren Denis Pusjilin. Personerna ska ha varit reparatörer vid ett företag som arbetar med vattenförsörjning och befann sig enligt Pusjilin i en bil när attacken skedde, rapporterar Reuters.

Ryssland svartlistas av FN som misstänkt förövare av sexuellt våld i konfliktzoner, enligt en ny rapport som AFP tagit del av. FN:s generalsekreterare António Guterres varnade Ryssland i augusti förra året om att de riskerade att läggas till på den årliga svarta listan. Israel reagerade med ilska på beskedet och svarade med att bryta alla kontakter med generalsekreteraren António Guterres. Världshälsoorganisationen WHO:s generaldirektör Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus uppger att Ebola kan stoppas.

USA:s utrikesminister Marco Rubio beskriver två kriminella nätverk i Brasilien som ”två av de mest våldsamma kriminella organisationerna i Brasilien”. Brasiliens president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva har varit tydlig med sitt motstånd till draget, som får omfattande rättsliga konsekvenser i USA. USA:s vicepresident JD Vance bekräftar källuppgifter om att landet är nära ett avtal med Iran om en förläning av vapenvilan, men att president Donald Trump ännu inte är redo att godkänna det





Aftonbladet / 🏆 5. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Drone Attack Water Supply Sexual Violence Ebola Brazil Iran Vance Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva

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