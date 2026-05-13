News headlines in Swedish

A collection of news articles in Swedish, including topics such as construction plans in Gothenburg, safety concerns with a toy, Europol's most wanted list, and a Danish version of the popular dating show 'Love is blind'.

Efter att sex partier i Göteborg som driver planen på att bygga en multiarena som ersättare för Scandinavium och ett nytt centralbad, ett projekt på 11-14 miljarder, inte kommit överens om finansieringen, två av nej-partierna, Miljöpartiet och Kristdemokraterna, tar initiativ för att hela utredningsarbetet ska avbrytas.

Miljöpartiet föreslår att stadsbyggnadsnämnden pausar arbetet med detaljplanen 'i väntan på en lösning', medan KD föreslår i kommunstyrelsen att planarbetet avbryts och att staden i stället ska utreda en uppgradering av de befintliga arenorna. Orsaken är att leksaken har smådelar i form av plastögon som riskerar att lossna. Produkten har sålts under 2022-2026 av flera butikskedjor som Lekia, Gekås och World of toys.

Ytterligare två svenskar har satts upp på en 'most wanted' -lista inom Europolinsatsen Grimm, och regeringen lägger fram ett krispaket på 17,5 miljarder kronor på grund av den globala energikrisen





dagensnyheter / 🏆 7. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gothenburg Construction Plans Toy Safety Europol's Most Wanted List Love Is Blind

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