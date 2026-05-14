News headlines in Swedish

A collection of news articles in Swedish, including updates on a plane crash in New Mexico, a missing person case in Stockholm, a Boeing-China deal, a diving accident in Maldives, and a sports accident in Uppsala.

Ett ambulansplan kraschade i New Mexico på torsdagsmorgonen lokal tid, rapporterar amerikanska medier. Fyra personer ska ha befunnit sig ombord på planet, alla omkom i olyckan.

Branden som startade efter kraschen är fortfarande inte släckt. En pojke i 15-årsåldern har blivit grovt misshandlad i Hässelby Villastad i Stockholm. Pojken har förts till sjukhus med allvarliga men inte livshotande skador. Kina har kommit överens med USA om att köpa 200 flygplan av Boeing.

Vid 08-tiden på torsdagen larmades SOS Alarm om att en person setts i vattnet i Tullholmsviken i Karlstad. Personen togs upp på land och fördes med ambulans till sjukhus. Under kvällen uppger polisen att den drabbade är en kvinna och att man inlett en förundersökning om ett grovt brott. En dykolycka har inträffat på lyxön Maldiverna i Indiska oceanen, rapporterar Daily Mail.

En tioårig pojke har skadats allvarligt i en olycka på Knutby motorstadion i Uppsala kommun. Enligt SVT/Verians majmätning tappar och de rödgröna drar i från





Expressen / 🏆 19. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Plane Crash Missing Person Boeing-China Deal Diving Accident Sports Accident

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