News headlines in Swedish

A collection of Swedish news headlines covering various topics such as drug-related incidents, James Bond auditions, luxury brand sales, drone sightings, US-Iran relations, and child sexual abuse allegations.

Polisen larmades strax efter midnatt till barnakuten i Malmö efter att ett spädbarn testat positivt för narkotika. Barnets föräldrar befann sig på platsen och greps av polis.

Barnet vårdas fortsatt på sjukhus. Polisen har ingen närmare information om skadeläget. För tre år sedan satte en HD-dom stopp för bulvanuthyrning av hyresrätter. Nu vill regeringen ändra lagen.

Spekulationerna har pågått i flera år. Nu har skådespelare börjat göra audition för att få bli nästa James Bond. Det har gått fem år sedan Daniel Craigs sista film som James Bond. Sedan dess har ett stort antal skådespelare ryktats ta över rollen som agent 007 i nästa film.

Den franska lyxjätten LVMH har beslutat att sälja varumärket Marc Jacobs till ett amerikanskt bolag. USA:s president vill ha Irans uran. En möjlig drönare upptäcktes tidig fredagsmorgon i Nyland, Finland. USA:s försvarsdepartement stoppar utplaceringen av 4 2000 soldater till Polen.

Den amerikanska högsta domstolen stoppar tillfälligt förbudet att tillhandahålla abortpillret mifepriston på distans. En barnläkare i tyska Brandenburg har häktats, misstänkt för 130 fall av sexuella övergrepp mot barn





dagensnyheter / 🏆 7. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sweden News Headlines Drug-Related Incidents James Bond Auditions Luxury Brand Sales Drone Sightings US-Iran Relations Child Sexual Abuse Allegations

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– Jakten på nästa James Bond är i gångSpekulationerna har pågått i flera år. Nu har skådespelare börjat göra audition för att få bli nästa James Bond, rapporterar Variety.

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