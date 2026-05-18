News headlines in Swedish

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and suspected of being the mastermind behind the grenade attack on the girl. A pastor in Värmland has been sentenced to a year in prison for possessing child pornography. A cyclist was trapped under a truck at a crosswalk in Stockholm. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will participate in the NATO meeting in Helsingborg. Russia and Belarus are conducting nuclear war games together. A horse breeder in Skåne has been sentenced to nine months in prison for human trafficking and immigration offenses. A Swedish study has shown that psilocybin can provide rapid relief for individuals with recurrent depression.

En 20-årig kvinna har gripits och misstänks ha varit uppdragsgivare till flickan som skadades av en handgranat. En pastor i Värmland döms till ett års fängelse efter att ha haft barnpornografiskt material.

En cyklist hamnade under en lastbil vid ett övergångsställe i Stockholm. USA:s utrikesminister deltar på Natomötet i Helsingborg. Ryssland och Belarus genomför kärnvapenövningar tillsammans. En hästföretagare i Skåne döms till fängelse för människosmugglareel och brott mot utlänningslagen.

En svensk studie visar att psilocybin kan ge snabb lindring för personer med återkommande depression





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Handgranat Uppdragsgivare Pastor Cyklist NATO Psilocybin Depression Fängelse Human Trafficking

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