News headlines in Swedish

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and suspected of being the mastermind behind the grenade attack on the girl. A pastor in Värmland has been sentenced to a year in prison for possessing child pornography. A cyclist was trapped under a truck at a crosswalk in Stockholm. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will participate in the NATO meeting in Helsingborg. Russia and Belarus are conducting nuclear war games together. A horse breeder in Skåne has been sentenced to nine months in prison for human trafficking and immigration offenses. A Swedish study has shown that psilocybin can provide rapid relief for individuals with recurrent depression.
En 20-årig kvinna har gripits och misstänks ha varit uppdragsgivare till flickan som skadades av en handgranat. En pastor i Värmland döms till ett års fängelse efter att ha haft barnpornografiskt material.
En cyklist hamnade under en lastbil vid ett övergångsställe i Stockholm. USA:s utrikesminister deltar på Natomötet i Helsingborg. Ryssland och Belarus genomför kärnvapenövningar tillsammans. En hästföretagare i Skåne döms till fängelse för människosmugglareel och brott mot utlänningslagen.
En svensk studie visar att psilocybin kan ge snabb lindring för personer med återkommande depression
Handgranat Uppdragsgivare Pastor Cyklist NATO Psilocybin Depression Fängelse Human Trafficking
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