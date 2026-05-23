A suspected shooting incident occurred near the White House in Washington on Saturday, as reported by CNN. Reporters on the scene were advised to run inside and seek cover in the pressroom of the White House. The Norwegian team defeated Sweden for the first time ever in a hockey-World Championship during regular time, and the reactions from the neighboring country are not waiting for them. A man in his 60s died in a single-vehicle accident between Bäckeby and Gistad near Norrköping, as reported by Norrköpings Tidningar. The Norwegian-Romanian drama 'Fjord' won the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival. Police in riot gear have blocked off the building where the Belgrade city council sits, while tear gas and stun grenades were fired. The demonstrations have been ongoing at varying intensities for over 18 months. The triggering factor was the collapse of a roof at a train station, but they have now escalated to demands for the Vučić government to resign. A 55-year-old farmer said he came to show how many dissatisfied citizens there are and that it is high time to organize elections to improve the situation. Hungary's new prime minister Péter Magyar will travel to Brussels next week to announce an agreement with the EU on the frozen funds the country wants to access. The police in Sundsvall advised parents to pick up their children if they were on Alnö, where a cruising was taking place. Barcelona won the title for the fourth time in the Champions League on the women's side in the past six seasons. The final score was 4-0 in the second half. On Saturday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Madrid and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Two trains collided around lunchtime. An additional sheep is still missing after the attack.

En misstänkt skottlossning har ägt rum i närheten av Vita huset i Washington på lördagen, rapporterar CNN. Reportrar på plats har uppmanats att springa in och ta skydd i Vita husets pressrum.

Norge har för första gången någonsin besegrat Sverige i ett hockey-VM under ordinarie tid, och reaktionerna från grannlandet låter inte vänta på sig. En man i 60-årsåldern omkom i en singelolycka med en motorcykel mellan Bäckeby och Gistad nära Norrköping, rapporterar Norrköpings Tidningar. Det norsk-rumänska dramat 'Fjord' vinner Guldpalmen på filmfestivalen i Cannes. Poliser i kravallutrustning har spärrat av byggnaden där Belgrads stadsfullmäktige sitter samtidigt som man har avfyrat tårgas och chockgranater.

Ungerns nye premiärminister Péter Magyar kommer att resa till Bryssel nästa vecka för att offentliggöra ett avtal med EU kring de frysta medlen landet vill gå tillgång till. Polisen i Sundsvall uppmanar föräldrar att hämta hem sina barn om de befinner sig på Alnö, där det pågår en cruising. Titeln var det spanska storlagets fjärde i Champions League på damsidan under de senaste sex säsongerna. Två spårvagnar kolliderade runt lunchtid.

Ytterligare ett får saknas efter attacken. Tio tusentals människor tog till gatorna i spanska huvudstaden Madrid på lördagen och ropade på premiärministern Pedro Sánchez avgång. Två spårvagnar kolliderade runt lunchtid. Ytterligare ett får saknas efter attacken





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