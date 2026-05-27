News headlines in Swedish

A collection of Swedish news headlines covering various topics such as a woman found dead in a Norberg apartment, the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the Swedish national team, the Swedish national team's base in Dallas, Texas, the search for the former military chief Ezzedine al-Haddad, the investigation of possible economic irregularities at the Spanish Socialist Party's headquarters, the official Swedish World Cup song not being used in the TV4 trailer, and the highest life expectancy in Sweden for the first time in statistics from SCB.

En kvinna hittades död i en lägenhet i Norberg för ungefär två veckor sedan. Enligt åtalet dog kvinnan till följd av omfattande våld mot bland annat huvudet och kroppen.

Förbundskapten Graham Potter säger att kommande dagar ger honom möjlighet att fatta ett beslut i målvaktsfrågan då Sverige har sin bas i Dallas, Texas. Polisen söker igenom det styrande socialistpartiets högkvarter i Madrid för att utreda potentiella ekonomiska oegentligheter. Sveriges officiella VM-låt, "Leva för alltid" med Thomas Stenström, kommer inte att höras i trailerin till TV4:s VM-sändningar. Invånare i Stockholms län har för första gången den längsta medellivslängden i Sverige enligt ny statistik från SCB.

Förbundskapten Graham Potter uttalar sig om målvaktsfrågan, polisen söker igenom socialistpartiets högkvarter i Madrid, Sveriges officiella VM-låt, och medellivslängden i Sverige





SvD / 🏆 47. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Norberg Woman Found Dead Omfattande Våld FIFA World Cup Swedish National Team Dallas Texas Former Military Chief Ezzedine Al-Haddad Spanish Socialist Party Investigation Of Possible Economic Irregularit Official Swedish World Cup Song Highest Life Expectancy In Sweden

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