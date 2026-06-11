This news summary covers various topics such as the Russian attack on a residential building in Pavlohrad, Ukraine, the upcoming G7 summit in France, the panic among Russian tourists stranded after the summer season, the use of F-5 Flamingo cross-country robots by Russia, the tests of a new Ukrainian air defense robot, the strikes on a refinery and a research facility in Russia, the Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian targets, and the Ukrainian president's drone agreement with Latvia.

Minst tolv personer har skadats efter ett ryskt anfall mot ett lägenhetshus i staden Pavlohrad i östra Ukraina. En av dem är allvarligt skadad, rapporterar Reuters.

Ukrainas president Volodymyr Zelenskyj kommer att delta på G7-toppmötet i Frankrike nästa vecka, meddelar den franske presidenten Emmanuel Macron. Mötet hålls i franska Evian 15–17 juni. Zelenskyj kommer att delta vid ett möte på tisdag morgon, uppger Macron. Natten till i måndags träffades ett tåg på väg till Simferopol på ryskockuperade Krim, vilket fick all tågtrafik på halvön att stoppas.

Oberoende ryska Fontanka rapporterar om panik bland ryska turister som strandsatts efter solsemestern; Kommersant om massavbokningar inför den stundande sommarsäsongen. Ryssland har använt kryssningsrobotar av typen F-5 Flamingo i nattens attack mot en robot- och drönaranläggning i ryska Tjeboksary. Ukrainas vapentillverkare Fire Point har inledt tester av en ny luftvärnsrobot, FP-7. X, som kan användas för att bekämpa ballistiska robotar och drönare från Ryssland.

Ukrainisk beskjutning har träffat raffinaderier i Samara och en forsknings- och produktionsanläggning i Tjeboksary norr om västra Kazakstan. Den ukrainske presidenten Volodymyr Zelenskyj har undertecknat ett drönaravtal med Lettland. Förslag: Ryska ex-soldater förbjuds resa in i EU. I sanktionspaketet listas även ytterligare 30 fartyg i Rysslands så kallade skuggflotta





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