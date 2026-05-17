The news text contains information about a person being assaulted, a traffic accident on E4, and a restriction on hunting beavers.

Strax efter lunchtid landade han på Landvetters flygplats och välkomnades av Ulf Kristersson. Flera personer ska ha slagit på en person samt dragit i hans kläder.

'Det ska även ha använts någon form av tillhygge men målsägande lyckas ta sig från platsen', skriver polisen på sin hemsida. En trafikolycka mellan två personbilar har inträffat på E4, i höjd med Fittja i norrgående riktning. Två körfält är avstängda och köerna är långa. Enligt Trafikverket är det 'mycket stor påverkan' på trafiken.

Köerna ser ut att sträcka sig ned mot Södertälje, enligt sidan trafiken.nu. Problemet är att man inte får jaga bäver just nu





Aftonbladet / 🏆 5. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Person Assaulted Traffic Accident On E4 Restriction On Hunting Beavers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global News SummaryThis news summary covers a range of global events, including an attack on the highest military leader of Hamas in Gaza, attempts by Germany and the United Arab Emirates to influence their neighbors, Iran's efforts to negotiate with the United States, China's call for the reopening of the Hormuz Strait, Lebanon's demand for a ceasefire, Israel's attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure, and an attack on a commercial ship outside Oman's coast.

Read more »

Masked singer news: Celebs, panel members and eliminationsThis news article includes updates on the masked singing competition, featuring celebrities and panel members. It also highlights eliminations and the final showdown.

Read more »

News headlines in SwedishSwedish news headlines with categories and topics.

Read more »

News headlinesA collection of news articles in Swedish, including updates on a woman found injured near a balcony, a suspected reckless driving incident on E6, a teenager's conviction for attempted murder, a statement from Donald Trump regarding the death of an IS leader, and information about Rottnest Island and Aftonbladet's news tips service.

Read more »