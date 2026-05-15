News Text on Russian Invasion of Ukraine and Related Developments

This news text covers the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the invasion's timeline, a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, the downing of Ukrainian drones in Russia, casualties and damage in Rjazan, and the involvement of China and the United States in the conflict. It also mentions the arrest of the former staff chief of Ukrainian President Zelenskyj for money laundering.

Rysslands storskaliga invasion av Ukraina har pågått sedan den 24 februari 2022, då ryska trupper anföll Ukraina från flera håll. Zelenskyj skriver på Telegram att han har innerliga kondoleanser till alla som har förlorat sina nära och kära i detta brutala terrorangrepp.

En fångutväxling har skett mellan Ukraina och Ryssland under fredagen, med 205 krigsfångar utbytta. Zelenskyj skriver på Telegram att detta är det första steget i ett utbyte där 1 000 fångar byts mot 1 000. Många av de frigiva ukrainarna har varit i fångenskap sedan 2022. Ryssland har skjutit ner 355 ukrainska drönare i landet, och tre personer har dött och 12 skadats i staden Rjazan.

Zelenskyj uppger att Ryssland har använt 1 567 drönare och 50 robotar under de massiva attackerna mot Ukraina de senaste 48 timmarna. Ukrainas utrikesminister uppmanar FN:s säkerhetsråd att agera mot Rysslands mord på ukrainska civila samt attackerna mot räddningspersonal. Ryssland hävdar att de har tagit kontroll över byn Mykolaivka i Donetskregionen. Kina och USA kan stoppa Ryssland, skriver Ukrainas utrikesminister.

En ukrainsk domstol häktar den tidigare stabschefen för president Zelenskyj för penningtvätt i en stor korruptionshärva





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Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Prisoner Exchange Downing Of Ukrainian Drones Casualties In Rjazan Involvement Of China And The United States Arrest Of Former Staff Chief Of Ukrainian Pres

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