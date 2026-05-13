This is a summary of recent news updates, including an accident on E6 near Kungsbacka, a serious injury accident in Hangvar on Gotland, a case of a woman being robbed in Stockholm, and various other topics.

Vid 16.30-tiden på onsdagen larmade räddningstjänsten om en olycka på E6 vid Kungsbacka. Det är enligt polisen oklart hur många fordon som varit inblandade i olyckan.

En person har förts till sjukhus med oklart skadeläge. En lastbilschaufför har förts till sjukhus med allvarliga skador efter en olycka i Hangvar på Gotland. En kvinna i 85-årsåldern på Östermalm i Stockholm har blivit rånad på smycken. M: Sexbrottslingar ska aldrig få bli medborgare.

Zelenskyj: Flera dödade i ryska attacker. En bil står i brand efter de ryska attackerna. Producerpriserna lyfte med 6 procent i april. Terminshandeln backar inför öppningen av New York-börserna





Expressen / 🏆 19. in SE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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