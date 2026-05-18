NYT: Use of earbuds while sleeping is not entirely safe, but still have limited risks

Experts at New York Times, with the help of experts, clarify the question of whether the use of earbuds during sleep is safe. The text specifically explores the risks and benefits associated with using low volume earbuds before sleep and during sleep. The text also provides recommendations for mitigating the risks of sleeping with earbuds in, such as minimizing volume levels and using earbuds that do not completely seal the ear canal.

Är det över huvudtaget farligt att använda hörlurar när man sover?New York Timeshar, med hjälp av experter, rättat ut frågan. Många finner sömntröst i att stoppa in ett par hörlurar innan läggdags, men lika länge som fenomenet funnits harnejsägarehöjt ett varningens finger för riskerna.

Det finns studier som pekar mot att lugnande ljud när man ska sova kan ha en positiv inverkan på sömnkvalitén, både på ett subjektivt och objektivt plan. Också hänvisat till, testade forskarna sin tes på 77 sjukvårdsarbetare under pandemin. Det var en särskilt sömnutsatt arbetsgrupp – stressen på jobbet togs med hem till sovrummet – och resultaten efteråt var tydliga.

Sjukvårdsarbetarna rapporterade en betydande förbättring i upplevd insomningstakt, och fick också bättre poäng på insomni-indexet som används för att skatta sömnsvårigheter. Men användningen av hörlurar är inte helt utan risker Ören används inte bara för att ta in ljud, men också för att släppa ut fukt. In ear-hörlurar, särskilt brusreducerade, blockerar hörselgången på ett sätt som stänger in fukt och som potentiellt kan leda till en ökad bakterietillväxt.

Risken är inte särskilt stor, enligt NYT, men kan orsaka klåda, smärta och att vätska rinner ur örat. Carrie Nieman, öron-, öga- och halskirurg vid John’s Hopkins universitet i USA, säger till New York Times att den risken ökar ytterligare om man också duschar kvällstid. Då kan mer vatten än vanligt finnas i örat, och hennes tips är att först torka ut hörselgången – exempelvis med en hårtork – innan du stoppar i dina hörlurar.

Inte nämnvärt – så länge volymen inte överstiger risknivåerna som gäller annars. Det säger Zachary Schwam, en öronkirurg vid Mount Sinai Health System i New York. Enligt honom kan utdragen exponering för ljud givetvis leda till hörselskador, men ”förutsatt att man inte fullständigt krämar på” volymen är det sannolikt inga problem. Först vid 80 decibel kan förlängd ljudexponering leda till permanenta problem, och det kan jämföras med att vanliga konversationsvolymer ligger på mellan 60 och 70 decibel.

Om hörlurar hjälper dig att sova, du inte kör maxvolym och du inte heller har känsliga öron är det med andra ord inga problem att sova med ett par hörlurar i. Skulle du trots det vara orolig råder experterna dig att välja ett par in ear-hörlurar som inte helt försluter hörselgången, eller investera i ett par hörlurar eller högtalare som är designade för att användas nattetid





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Earbuds Sleep Sound Therapy Risk Insomnia Effect On Sleep Quality Ear Canal Seal Ear Infection

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