Much talk still surrounds the current state of talks between Iran and the U.S., with some asserting it is almost finalized, while others disagree. According to reports, the two sides have reached significant headway, especially compared to previous conversations. On the other hand, Trump stated that only the last details remained to be discussed.

Pakistans premiärminister Shehbaz Sharif hopes to host a new round of peace talks between Iran and USA soon. The announcement follows Donald Trump's description of the agreement as `almost' finalized.

Pakistan will continue its peace initiatives with utmost sincerity, and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon. According to a source, significant progress has been made between the parties, although it has also been reported before that the agreement was close. Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that only the last details remained to be discussed.

A reliable source reported to AP that significant achievements have been made between the parties, although it has also been reported before that the agreement was close. The death toll in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Congo has reached 204, according to the country's health department. As of now, 204 deaths have been registered out of a total of 867 suspected cases. The latest figures from WHO on Friday showed 177 deaths out of 750 suspected cases





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Pakistan's Army Chief Leaves Talks in Tehran After Working as Mediator between Iran and USPakistani Army Chief Asim Munir left Tehran after his successful talks with Iran's leadership, having worked as a mediator between Iran and the US. The visit was described triumphantly in the state media, with Munir praising the Iranian people and leadership for their intelligence. He is expected to now travel west, and the US State Department has expressed some positive signs in the context of his visit. The success of the talks hangs on reaching agreements on several key issues, particularly sanctions and the future of Iran's nuclear program. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have appealed to the US to choose diplomacy over aggression, asking the US to consider the consequences of a new round of attacks against Iran. The Gulf states are facing frustration over the involvement of their neighbors in the fight against Iranian aggression, and the dialogue within the GCC regional cooperation framework has been strained due to issues related to Iran and Saudi-led coalition operations in Yemen. Despite some progress, the missiles barrage situation in the region remains tense. It is crucial to end the existing conflict and create conditions conducive to a peaceful resolution.

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Över 200 har dött av ebola i Kongo-Kinshasa: Myndigheter uppger dödssiffrorMyndigheter i Kongo-Kinshasa uppger att dödssiffran för det pågående ebolautbrottet i landet nu stigit till 204 personer. Det rapporterar nyhetsbyrån TT.

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Death toll in Congo Ebola outbreak surpasses 200; crisis declaredThe death toll in the massive Ebola outbreak in Congo has reached 204, surpassing the previous count of 177 deaths reported by the World Health Organization. An emergency response operation is underway to control a fire incident in Vetlanda, Sweden.

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Stor räddningsinsats efter villaeldebrand i VetlandaHälsofemicer: 204 dödsfall och 867 misstänkta fall i Kongo-Kinshasa, Världshälsoorganisatioens siffror: 177 dödsfall av 750 misstänkta fall.

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