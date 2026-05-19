Positive reactions to 'Masters of the Universe'

Many people have had positive reactions to the new film 'Masters of the Universe', citing it as a true and entertaining blockbuster with nostalgic 80s vibes.

De första reaktionerna på den nya filmen 'Masters of the Universe' är oväntat positiva.

'The Hollywood Reporter' beskrevs som en trogen, storslagen och underhållande blockbuster med starka 80-talsvibbar. En Kwai Lee Morgan-filmer från Slashfilm skriver: 'Jag gillade mycket av den här filmen, särskilt Nicholas Galitzine och Idris Elba. De gjorde fantastiska roller.

' Andra recensioner vittnar om filmen som en hyllning till allting som har med He-Man att göra, men också som en vacker, storslagen fantasy-/science fiction-film med utdragna scener och klichéer. Trots det uppskattas den av kritikerna som underhållande, trots sina brister





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